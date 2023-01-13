Jagananna Thodu has not reached even 1% of beneficiaries: CITU

January 13, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Centre of Trade Unions (CITU) has alleged that the State government was making tall claims on Jagananna Thodu and the ground reality was diametrically opposite to it.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), CITU and Andhra Pradesh Urban Citzens Forum leaders visited Fish Market area near Besant Road here on Friday. They interacted with the petty traders to understand the reach of the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

Later, speaking to reporters, CPI(M) and CITU leader Ch. Babu Rao said that not even 5% of the petty traders had received the loans. The municipalties, however, were collecting crores of rupees as aaseellu (acution of markets). The Central government’s Mudra loans were not in the reach of hawkers. In addition, the YSRCP leaders’ corruption was another burden for the street vendors, he alleged.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the State government should extend a financial assistance of ₹10,000 to each petty trader. Else, a massive agitation would be launched. There were 3,000 petty traders in Governorpet area in the city. However, only 25 of them got loan under Jagananna Thodu scheme. Not even 1% got the benefits of the scheme. During the last three years, even one loan was not sanctioned. Also, identity cards were not issued to the applicants. Interest was not waived off though the loans were repaid along with the interest, he alleged.

Old age and physically challenged pensions were cancelled on silly reasons, he added.