Jagananna Swarnotsava Sambaralu launched in Tirupati

November 20, 2022 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - CHITTOOR

The programme is being held to mark the 50th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

K. Umashanker

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy presenting the portrait of Lord Nataraja to Minister for Tourism R.K. Roja in Tirupati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Jagananna Swarnotsava Sambaralu, organised by the Department of Culture to mark the 50th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, commenced on a colorful note at Mahathi Auditorium at Tirupati on Saturday.

Minister for Tourism and Culture R.K. Roja, who launched the celebrations, said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the development of Rayalaseema and that the government introduced many welfare schemes for artisans and artists.

The zonal-level programmes would be held in series at Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam while culminating in Vijayawada as a State function. She said that cash prizes and mementos would be given away to the final winners in the cultural competitions at Vijayawada on December 20.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said Ms. Roja, who is an artiste herself, had initiated steps to encourage various genres of art and culture, which were on the verge of extinction.

Culture Department Chairperson Vangapandu Geetha said that the festival was a big fillip to thousands of artists all over the State during the month-long programme.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Chief Executive Officer (Department of Culture) R. Mallikarjuna Rao, and senior officials of various government departments from the Rayalaseema districts took part in the celebrations.

