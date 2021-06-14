‘Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam’ from July 8

A 100-day ‘Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam’ programme that aims at making the villages clean will be launched on July 8, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

For 10 days from the day of launch, the government would organise awareness programmes in the villages. Door-to-door campaign would be held for next 10 days followed by programmes with a focus on solid waste management for 10 days more.

Waste management

From the 31st day to 40th day of the programme, efforts would be made for mobilising resources. People will be sensitised on segregation of dry and wet waste for 10 days. Construction of community soakpits for liquid waste management would be undertaken from 51st day to 60th day. Task force committees would be constituted from 61st day to 70th day.

The proposed committees would address the issues pertaining to supply of drinking water and maintaining sanitation. Cleaning of all water resources would be taken up from 71st to 80 th day.

In the penultimate 10 days, awareness would be created on plastic waste management for 10 days. During the last 10 days of the programme, plans relating to the village sanitation would be approved in grama sabhas.