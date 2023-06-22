‘Jagananna Suraksha’ will ensure access to welfare schemes to every eligible citizen, says official

June 22, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh government is introducing ‘Jagananna Suraksha’, a comprehensive initiative designed to ensure that all citizens have hassle-free access to various welfare schemes, according to Ajay Jain, Special Chief Secretary (Housing).

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ajay Jain said that with a view to ensuring that no citizen was left out of the welfare network, senior government officials would spend one day in every ‘sachivalayam’ (secretariat). “The aim is to reach out to the citizens and serve them in mission mode,” he added.

Across the State, these one-day camps would be organised in every village and ward secretariats on a pre-designated day for four weeks, he said.

“The village volunteers will visit households to inform people about the camp date and note any grievance or document requests that they may have. Based on this, a unique token number will be provided to every household,” Mr. Ajay Jain explained.

“In case of any grievance, or document request, the volunteers will facilitate the collection of all relevant supporting documents, or conduct enquiries as required,” he said.

Mr. Ajay Jain further said that the mandal-level officers would spend the designated day as ‘Jagananna Suraksha Camps’ in the secretariat to personally address the grievances and disburse the documents, ensuring efficient and prompt service.

“Documents that can be processed the same day will be promptly delivered during the camp. For documents requiring further verification, volunteers will ensure their timely delivery to the respective households,” Mr. Ajay Jain added.

He also added that the government was providing certain certificates, which were essential for getting benefits under various welfare schemes, free of cost. This programme would ensure that no eligible person was left out.

