Jagananna Suraksha is a boon for poor patients: MLA

October 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

MLA K. Srinivasa Rao visiting the Jagananna Suraksha medical camp in Kantakapalli of Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Sringavarapukota MLA K. Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that Jagananna Suraksha scheme was a boon for underprivileged patients, as it provides medical tests and treatment at free of cost.

While visiting the Arogya Suraksha medical camp organised in Kantakapalli of Kothavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district, he said that doctors and medical staff were visiting villages and conducting tests for the patients in medical camps.

Moreover, he said that the scheme was particularly beneficial for the poor since medical treatments had become expensive in the last two decades. Mr. Rao thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching the ‘novel scheme’ which was being appreciated by other State governments as well.

