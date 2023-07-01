ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jagananna Suraksha’ a unique drive to bring left out people under welfare ambit, says Minister

July 01, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSRCP government has delivered 99% of the promises made in the manifesto, says Social Welfare Minister Nagarjuna

Sambasiva Rao M.

Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna says that the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ campaign is proof of the State government’s resolve to leave no citizen behind in delivering the welfare schemes.

The month-long drive that began on July 1 (Saturday) was the brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Nagarjuna said while addressing the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli. MLC M. Rajasekhar was present.

Mr. Nagarjuna claimed that the YSRCP government had delivered 99% of promises made in the manifesto.

“The government wants to ensure that eligible people who are not covered under the welfare schemes due to technical glitches are also brought under the ambit of the welfare network,” the Minister said, and added that the campaign also aimed at speedy redress of grievances gathered at the people’s doorstep.

Mr. Rajasekhar said this was a unique campaign wherein the administration was reaching out to the needy at their doorstep to resolve their issues and also provide them documents and certificates without any hassle.

