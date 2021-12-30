Jagananna Palavelluva launched in Krishna

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the “Jagananna Palavelluva” initiative by the State government in collaboration with AMUL has fair purchase price to the dairy farmers by the private dairy companies in the State.

Mr. Jagan virtually launched the initiative at Boravacha village of Nuzivd mandal virtually from his camp office in the presence of Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries S. Appalaraju, Collector J. Nivas and others. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jagan said that women dairy farmers were denied remunerative prices by private dairies until recently, and upon the introduction of the government initiative all the private dairies had increased the purchase price of milk.

He said over 37,400 women dairy farmers were identified in 264 villages of Krishna district, and in the past week over 18,400 litres of milk was supplied to the 51 milk procurement centres. Mr. Jagan also interacted with the dairy farmers on the occasion.