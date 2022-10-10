‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’ to be launched in Tirupati in November

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirupati district administrators are working out the modalities for the launch of ‘Jagananna Pala Velluva’, which is expected to be set in motion in the first week of November.

Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited (APDDCF) Special Officer Ahmed Babu, after a review with district officials and Amul representatives recently, asked the stakeholders to focus on milk procurement from cattle rearers.

“Working in a cooperative setup, Amul disburses 85% of its revenue to the stake-holding suppliers and retains just 15% for its administrative overheads. It is on the same lines that women’s cooperative societies are being formed across the State to replicate the Gujarat success story in Andhra Pradesh,” he said at a review meeting on Saturday.

The cooperative is already procuring milk in Chittoor district, and the foray into the newly-carved Tirupati district starts with the contiguous southern mandals of Narayanavanam, Puttur and Vadamalapeta.

The first 100 procurement centres identified in the district will have all the required equipment, including computers, besides identity cards for the milk suppliers. A SMS will be sent to the members’ mobile phones on the quantity of milk supplied everyday, while payments will be credited directly into the beneficiaries' accounts once in ten days. It is expected that the women will get an additional benefit of at least ₹10 per litre over the rate offered by the existing companies in the market.

Mr. Babu asked the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) to liberally offer loans to the women, since their repayment rate is at 93%.