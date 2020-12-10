‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ launched

2.49 lakh units of sheep, goats to be distributed to women in three phases

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched ‘Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi’ scheme, under which 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats will be distributed to women in a phased manner at a cost of ₹1,869 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the scheme aims at improving the living standards of women with less investment. By promoting the agricultural allied sectors, more economic development would take place and eventually benefit farmers. Under the scheme, women belonging to the Backward Classes, the Scheduled Castes (SCs), and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the age group of 45-60 years would get 2.49 lakh sheep and goat units. Each unit consists of 15 sheep or goats (with one ram or billy) in each unit. The State would facilitate and provide suggestions, in case the women want to buy the sheep and goats on their own.

The Chief Minister said the State government signed MoUs with Reliance, Allana Group, Amul, HUL, Procter & Gamble and ITC to collaborate and empower women beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Aasara schemes.

Main objective

“The main objective of partnerships is to provide more business opportunities and bring self-reliance among the women, by providing assistance for better investments.” He said that Allana Group‌ would buy meat as the government entered into an agreement with that company. However, if the price anywhere else was more remunerative than Allana, women can sell their produce directly and there was no compulsion that they have to sell to Allana only. “Allana Group is setting up meat processing units in East Godavari and Kurnool districts.”

The government also launched the distribution of 4.69 lakh units of cows and buffaloes with ₹3,500 crore to strengthen the dairy sector besides 2.49 lakh units of sheep and goats at a cost of ₹1,869 crore, taking to a total of ₹5,400 crore. “The government is committed to women welfare and their empowerment by launching various schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, zero-interest loans, Sampoorna Poshana, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, 50% reservation in nominated posts and nominated works. Also, 31 lakh house sites are going to be distributed for women and get registered on their name.

Training centres

As part of the Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi , 20,000 units will be distributed in the first phase till March 2021. In the second phase from April to August 2021, 1,30,000 units will be distributed, and in the third phase from September to December 2021, another 99,000 units will be distributed. Training centres for sheep breeding will be set up in Dhone of Kurnool district and Penugonda of Anantapur district.

Allana Group chairman Irfan Allana said the group would be more supportive of the schemes and programmes being implemented by the State government. He said it was the right time to set up a mango processing unit along with meat processing units in the State, which was welcomed by the Chief Minister. He suggested that good breeds of goats and sheep were available in countries like Britain, Australia and South Africa, which can be provided to farmers for higher returns.

Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Seediri Appalaraju, and Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, AP Agri Mission Vice-Chairman M.V.S. Nagireddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were present.