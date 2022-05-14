Jagananna housing colony in Nunna will be a model one in State: Collector

Dilli Rao launches a poster of the colony

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao launched a poster of the Jagananna housing colony at Nunna at his office on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said that the Nunna housing colony would be a model colony in the State with all facilities. It would be better than private gated communities.

The layout spread over 114.30 acres would accommodate 6,364 houses with proper vastu and have facilities like Rythu Bazaar, shopping mall, educational institutions and hospitals, Mr. Rao said. The colony was designed such that all the houses face east or west as sought by most of the people as per vastu.

He asked the officials concerned to complete the construction of houses as early as possible and hand them over to the beneficiaries.