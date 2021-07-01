Jagananna Colonies to have floral gardens

TIRUPATI

Jagananna colonies, which are being developed by the State government as prestigious townships, will not only have all the basic amenities, but also enough greenery to pep up the ambience, said Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy.

He was participating in the ‘Bhumi Puja’ performed for the entire set of beneficiaries at the community level at Sanambatla village in Chandragiri mandal on Thursday, when he spoke on the larger plan to make the colonies liveable by providing the right ambience.

“The colonies will be developed as a model, where we will plant decorative plants, fruit-bearing and flower-bearing trees. I will ensure that the Jagananna Colonies in our Chandragiri constituency are ranked as the best in the entire State”, he asserted.

He called the prestigious housing scheme as one of the ‘Navaratnas’ envisaged by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to instill self-confidence among the public.

Mr. Reddy said foundation stones had been laid for 6,681 dwelling units in the first phase and urged the beneficiaries to get the houses constructed at the earliest.

Earlier, Mr. Bhaskar Reddy performed ‘Go Puja’ to a cow at the site earmarked for every beneficiary. As the local MLA, he also visited similar events in Ithepalle, Durgasamudram, Ramapuram and Kothuru villages. Revenue Divisional Officer V. Kanaka Narasa Reddy also participated.