Jagananna colonies should be model dwelling places, says CM

Ensure anganwadi centres, libraries, parks in the layouts, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the YSR Jagananna Colonies should be designed as model colonies and should not have an appearance of slums. Since the colonies are being built by the State government, they should have all amenities.

“I urge the Housing Department to lay emphasis on the beautification of the colonies. Every colony should be revisited and plans should be made so that they look green and spacious with all amenities,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting on PMAY-YSR Pedalandariki Illu scheme at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

While directing the officials concerned to draw a schedule to facilitate release of funds so that the completion of houses would be on time, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that 15 lakh houses would be constructed in the first phase. The officials explained that 83 percent of beneficiaries have selected their option.

“Whichever the option they have chosen, I want the officials to ensure that cement and steel are provided at subsidised rates. Keep all the construction material at hand, so that the beneficiaries who want to build their own homes, can use them,” he said.

Earlier, the MD of AP Housing Corporation Narayana Bharat Gupta explained through a powerpoint presentation that geo-tagging of all houses has been completed.

The Chief Minister also directed that all colonies should have underground drainage system and roads should be laid at an elevated level. An anganwadi centre for every 2,000 people and a library for every 1,500 to 5,000 people should be established.

Later, he also reviewed the proposed scheme to provide housing plots to middle classes and examined the designs. He directed the officials to ensure that tree plantation is done when the colonies are being developed.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Housing Ch. Ranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, CCLA N.K. Prasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest N. Prateep Kumar and Secretary, Municipal Administration, Y. Srilakshmi were among those present.