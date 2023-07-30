Jagananna Colonies in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts flooded due to lack of drains, infra: JSP

July 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts staged protests at several places on Sunday over the poor infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies, many parts of which had been flooded during the recent rains.

Senior party leaders S. Kanthee Sree and S. Vishwaksen on Sunday alleged that hundreds of beneficiaries who were building houses lost their hard-earned money and the government subsidy owing to the inundation of their houses under construction.

Mr. Vishwaksen and other politicians visited the Jagananna Colony in Palakhandyam of Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district and interacted with the beneficiaries. “The government should have developed proper layouts with good roads and drains before handing the plots over to the beneficiaries...,” said Mr. Vishwaksen.

In Vizianagaram, senior politicians, including Tyda Ramakrishna Rao and Lalisetti Ravi Teja, visited the Jagananna Colony at the Gunkalam layout. They said the beneficiaries had realised that the houses would not be fit for living.

Meanwhile, JSP leaders from Parvatipuram-Manyam district Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, Vangala Dalinaidu and others asked the government to take action against the officials who selected low-lying areas for the colonies.

