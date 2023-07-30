HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagananna Colonies in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts flooded due to lack of drains, infra: JSP

July 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
JSP leaders at Palakhandyam Jagananna Colony in Etcherla constituency of Srikakulam district.

JSP leaders at Palakhandyam Jagananna Colony in Etcherla constituency of Srikakulam district.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts staged protests at several places on Sunday over the poor infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies, many parts of which had been flooded during the recent rains.

Senior party leaders S. Kanthee Sree and S. Vishwaksen on Sunday alleged that hundreds of beneficiaries who were building houses lost their hard-earned money and the government subsidy owing to the inundation of their houses under construction.

Mr. Vishwaksen and other politicians visited the Jagananna Colony in Palakhandyam of Etcherla constituency in Srikakulam district and interacted with the beneficiaries. “The government should have developed proper layouts with good roads and drains before handing the plots over to the beneficiaries...,” said Mr. Vishwaksen.

In Vizianagaram, senior politicians, including Tyda Ramakrishna Rao and Lalisetti Ravi Teja, visited the Jagananna Colony at the Gunkalam layout. They said the beneficiaries had realised that the houses would not be fit for living.

Meanwhile, JSP leaders from Parvatipuram-Manyam district Akkivarapu Mohana Rao, Vangala Dalinaidu and others asked the government to take action against the officials who selected low-lying areas for the colonies.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.