‘Jagananna Chedodu’ eludes Durgi sculptors, goldsmiths

Even as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a one-time financial assistance to hairstylists, tailors, and washermen, goldsmiths and sculptors belonging to the Viswabrahmin community have found themselves excluded from the scheme.

The scheme ‘Jagananna Chedodu’,' is intended at providing a financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to Nayee Brahmins, Rajakas, and tailors who have no work during lockdown. Under the scheme, 2.47 lakh persons have been benefited.

Those who have been carving splendid sculptures at Durgi from the limestone belong to the community of Viswabrahmins. The Durgi stone art has got the GI tag but it did not help the community. All renowned temple sculptures of various forms across India are adorned with Durgi stone sculptures.

“We urge the State government to support us by providing monetary support to continue the art form. Now, only 30 to 35 families are left in this field and they are desperate for support from the government,” said G. Pavan from Obulesunipalle near Durgi.

On brink of extinction

With the elders in the trade not too keen on passing on the skill to their next generation, the Durgi stone art is on the brink of extinction. Just a handful of sculptors are left depending on this magnificent art at Durgi and surrounding villages.

Along with the sculptors, the goldsmiths are too left to fend for themselves. With the entry of corporate giants into the jewellery business, they have been left without much work. Belonging to the community of Viswabrahmins, they too urge the government to support them.

Social activists sought creation of a corporation for the Viswabrahmin community.