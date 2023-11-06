Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp will be held regularly from January 1, 2024, says A.P. Chief Minister

November 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that about 1.44 crore families have been screened for various ailments, 6.4 crore rapid tests conducted, 5.22 lakh people have got free glasses and more than 73,000 free eye surgeries have been performed during the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha campaign undertaken across the State, adding that the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha Camps will be held regularly from January 1, 2024.

The Chief Minister took part in a video conference with all district Collectors at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on November 6 (Monday).

Noting that the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha which began on September 30 would continue until November 9, the Chief Minister lauded the health officials for the seamless delivery of healthcare services to lakhs of people across the State and the successful implementation of the programme.

Apprising the Chief Minister of the success of the campaign, the officials informed him that the medical officers had visited every household, screened individuals, and organised camps for testing and administering medications.

The scheduled medical camps were nearing completion, with 98% of the total 10,032 village secretariats and 77% of the ward secretariats in the State having conducted these camps.

Eye care services have been a significant part of the programme, with 8.7 lakh people undergoing eye tests. Around 5.22 lakh people have been provided with spectacles and more than 73,000 eye surgeries have been performed so far. All the surgeries are expected to be completed by the end of December, 2023, the officials said.

The health officials said that the focus was on the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from hypertension, diabetes, leprosy, tuberculosis, and hearing problems. Early intervention, such as cochlear implants for children with hearing issues, was a priority. Such patients have been identified and referred for immediate health care.

As of November 5, approximately 85,000 patients, after their screening at the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha (JAS) camps, have been referred to network hospitals or medical colleges (teaching hospitals) for treatment. The government is tracking their progress through a mobile app and ensuring they receive the necessary health care services, the officials said.

Aarogyasri campaign from Dec. 1

The officials said that the government was committed to expanding health services. In an attempt to spread awareness about how to access the Aarogyasri services, the government will organise a campaign from December 1 to December 15. Aarogyasri cards will be distributed during the campaign, the officials said, adding that Aarogyasri services are offered in 2,295 hospitals across the State.

‘Why AP Needs Jagan’ campaign from Nov. 9

The Chief Minister said that a new campaign titled “Why A.P. Needs Jagan?” would be launched on November 9. The programme is aimed at informing the people about the work done by the government for their welfare and development.

