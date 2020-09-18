Jagan, Yediyurappa to attend Sundarakanda parayanam

Tirumala

18 September 2020 23:56 IST

Foundation stone to be laid for ₹200 crore guest house to be built by Karnataka govt.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Sundarakanda Parayanam at Tirumala on September 24.

Disclosing the details of the programme, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the Chief Minister will arrive in the town on September 23 and take part in the customary presentation of a pair of ‘silk vastrams’ to the temple of Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the State Government on the same evening between 6 and 7 p.m. on the eve of the auspicious Garuda Seva.

“After an overnight stay, the Chief Minister will offer his prayers to the presiding deity on September 24 morning between 6 and 7 a.m and also take part in the TTD-sponsored hour-long religious programme that will be organised at Nada Neerajana Mandapam situated in front of the main temple along with his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

After the conclusion of the Sundarakanda parayanam, both Chief Ministers will take part in a foundation stone-laying ceremony of a massive guest house built by the Karnataka government at a cost of ₹200 crore.

Mr. Subba Reddy said that the presentation ceremony has been rescheduled to September 23 on the day of Garuda Seva as TTD has already resolved to conduct the Brahmotsavams in ‘ekantham’ (private) and confine the festivities to the inner precincts of the temple.

He added that the vahana sevas will be organised between 9 and 10 a.m. and 7 and 8 p.m. every day at the Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the temple complex.

The procession of the golden chariot and wooden chariot (Rathotsavam) will be replaced with the Sarva bhoopala vahana seva inside the temple, he said.