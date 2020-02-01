Jagan writes to Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back 35 students hailing from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Wuhan, ever since the city was put under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China.
The engineering students were undergoing training in Wuhan, and their parents are worried about their health, Mr. Jagan wrote in the letter, urging the Prime Minister to direct the Indian Embassy in China to evacuate them to India at the earliest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.