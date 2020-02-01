Jagan writes to Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back 35 students hailing from Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Wuhan, ever since the city was put under lockdown due to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak in China.

The engineering students were undergoing training in Wuhan, and their parents are worried about their health, Mr. Jagan wrote in the letter, urging the Prime Minister to direct the Indian Embassy in China to evacuate them to India at the earliest.