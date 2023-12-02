Jagan would not have become Chief Minister had people thought about corruption seriously: Pawan Kalyan

December 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said on December 2 (Saturday) that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would not have become the Chief Minister in 2019 had the people seriously thought about corruption.

“Of late, I have stopped talking about corruption as it ceases to be a public concern. I have been focusing on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s policies, which made people’s lives miserable. People’s thinking on corruption has changed, notwithstanding the fact that it poses a grave danger to society. One can only hope that ultimately good sense will prevail,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

The JSP chief was addressing a meeting where leaders of various political parties joined the party at its State office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said he was perhaps naive to assume that the Central government might be unaware of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corrupt deeds, and pointed out that his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had no money to contest in the 2004 elections, but his family went on to build a business empire, suggesting that it would not be possible without resorting to corruption.

The JSP chief further said he had endured insults and faced formidable challenges in his political journey that began in 2008-09, but did not give up fighting for what people required. Irrespective of the setbacks suffered by it, the JSP would continue to fight over people’s issues, he asserted.

He said he could say with confidence that the JSP-TDP combine would come to power in the 2024 elections as people were completely disillusioned with the YSRCP due to its actions and a host of policies that ruined the State, which could not afford to give Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy another chance.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted that the Backward Classes (BCs) and other downtrodden sections needed true empowerment that puts them in decision-making roles but not the kind of power which the YSRCP gave them with an eye on elections.

“There are several numerically strong communities that never had real power within their grasp, and the JSP is committed to giving them their due political space commensurate with their shares in the population,” he observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.