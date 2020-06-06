Jagan will take up Vamsadhara water dispute with Naveen soon: Minister

SRIKAKULAM

06 June 2020 23:46 IST

‘Construction of Neradi bridge possible only with neighbouring State’s consent’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon hold talks with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to iron out all differences with regard to the sharing of Vamsadhara waters, R&B Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has said.

‘YSR’s dream project’

Stating that construction of the Neradi bridge across the Vamsadhara was possible only with the consent of the neighbouring State, Mr. Krishnadas told said that the bridge was the dream project of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“It was YSR who had initiated the Vamsadhara Phase II project to irrigate at least two lakh acres in the district,” the Minister said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on fulfilling the dream of his father (YSR). He could not discuss the issue with Mr. Patnaik due to prolonged lockdown,” said Mr. Krishnadas.

“We will also complete the inter-linking of the Vamsadhara and the Nagavali, and expand the Madduvalasa project soon,” the Minister said, and added that agriculture was the only assured economic activity for the people living in the backward region. “In the absence of rapid industrialisation in the district, we need to concentrate on irrigation projects to make agriculture a viable activity,” he added.

Road network

Accusing the TDP government of wasting crores of rupees on unwanted schemes and ignoring road network in the State, Mr. Krishnadas said the YSRCP government, on the contrary, could develop 1,042-km road network and construct four bridges at a cost of ₹532 crore in the last one year.

“The government plans to spend ₹3,200 crore for improving road network in the rural areas. The Amaravati-Anantapur Express Highway will also be completed as planned earlier with an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore,” he added.

The Minister hoped that construction of the new Collectorate in Vizianagaram would be completed in a few months with the availability of manpower now.