Jagan will take oath as CM for second term, says Botcha Satyanarayana 

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister again in Visakhapatnam on June 9, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 21 (Tuesday), Mr. Satyanarayana said the YSRCP would win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. The results of the elections to 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh held on May 13 will be declared on June 4.

Referring to the poll-related violence in the State, Mr. Satyanarayana urged the YSRCP cadres to observe restraint.

