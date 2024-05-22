GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan will take oath as CM for second term, says Botcha Satyanarayana 

Updated - May 22, 2024 04:28 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 04:27 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister again in Visakhapatnam on June 9, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on May 21 (Tuesday), Mr. Satyanarayana said the YSRCP would win all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State. The results of the elections to 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh held on May 13 will be declared on June 4.

Referring to the poll-related violence in the State, Mr. Satyanarayana urged the YSRCP cadres to observe restraint.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.