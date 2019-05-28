‘Jagan will take a re-look at Adani, LuLu group projects’

At least two big ticket projects in the city — data storage and technology park by Adani Group and International Convention Centre by the UAE-based LuLu Group may come under scanner after the formation of government by the YSR Congress Party on May 30.

A senior leader of the party told The Hindu that Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would review all the controversial projects finalised by the TDP government. Mr. Reddy had gone on record after his landslide victory that most projects grounded during TDP rule lacked transparency.

Retail major LuLu Group was allotted a little over 13 acres at APIIC Harbour Park in February, 2018 for constructing an International Convention Centre, five-star hotel and a world-class shopping complex with an investment of over ₹700 crore.

Land allocation

Though at the time of issuing global tenders seeking bids, only 10 acres of APIIC land was offered, following insistence by the LuLu Group, about three acres belonging to a private function hall was acquired to give beachside entrance to the ambitious project. In return, six prime sites were given to the owner of the function hall with zero registration fee.

The project is envisaged through the PPP route with a convention hall to accommodate 7,000 people, two million square feet shopping mall and a luxury hotel with an aim to make Visakhapatnam a global destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

Though the foundation stone was laid during the CII Partnership Summit held in February 2018, ground levelling work was taken up just before the elections. The project proponent also put up huge hoardings all around the site mentioning some of the salient features of the convention centre.

Another big ticket project for which Mr. Naidu laid foundation stone a couple of months before the elections was the data storage and technology park by the Adani Group.

MoU signed

Touted as a world-class 100% green-friendly data storage and technology park to ensure totally reliable and quality storage, the TDP government had allotted land at Kapuluppada and promised to give more in other parts of the city. The Adani Group had signed MoU with the State government in January to invest ₹70,000 crore in phases, including ₹30,000 crore on producing 5,000 MW solar power. The group promised to develop data centres at multiple locations.

The project was finalised close on heels of data legislation law by the Centre mandating Indian companies to store data generated in the country to propel a data-driven economy.