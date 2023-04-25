ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan will soon land in Chanchalguda Jail, says Lokesh

April 25, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Huge crowd at the public meeting of Nara Lokesh held as part of his ‘Yuva Galam’ programme at Kosigi in Mantralayam Constituency of Kurnool district on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the entire family of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was involved in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and predicted that very soon, the Chief Minister and his cousin Avinash Reddy will be lodged in Chanchalguda Jail.

Speaking at the public meeting at Kosigi in the district on Tuesday as part of his ‘Yuva Galam Padayatra’, Mr. Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister was obstructing his padayatra with the help of police and YSRCP workers.

Mr. Lokesh also alleged that a “YSRCP-run news channel” had doctored a video of his speech at Dhone. “The news channel had alleged that I had insulted Dalits, but they forgot to edit the portion where the Dalit audience at the meeting was clapping for my speech,” he said and challenged the YSRCP to prove their allegations.

The TDP general secretary also mocked YSRCP leaders for removing their shirts and participating in public meetings.

Mr. Lokesh greeted the public, who gathered in large numbers on the Kosigi roads, to get a glimpse of the leader. At the jam-packed venue of the public meeting, he criticised the YSRCP government for increasing the prices of all essential commodities, power tariffs and bus fares.

Internal tussle erputs

Meanwhile, at Kosigi, an internal tussle erupted between TDP Mantralayam Constituency in-charge Thikkareddy Palakurthi and Uligayya, a ticket aspirant, after the supporters of one group removed the flex banners erected by the other group for Lokesh’s programme in town.

There was a prolonged war of words between Mr. Thikkareddy’s followers with Uligayya, Muthureddy, and Ramireddy over the banners. At the end of the public meeting, rival groups have come to blows. The Kosigi police intervened and brought the situation under control, the Kosigi Sub-Inspector said.

