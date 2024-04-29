Jagan will pay a hefty price for his arrogance, says TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna

April 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Hindupur MLA, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, said that the people of Andhra Pradesh were waiting for an opportunity to defeat Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the current elections as he ‘betrayed’ all sections of society.

Addressing a public meeting at Bangarupalem of Puthalapattu Assembly constituency, 25 km from Chittoor on Monday, Mr. Balakrishna said that over the last five years, Jagan let the power get to his head and harassed the public instead of fulfilling their demands. “The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime has enabled ganja trade in the State, coupled with illegal sand and gravel mining and land grabbing. Jagan’s rule is coming to an end in a few days and he is going to pay a hefty price for his arrogance,” he claimed.

‘Betrayed minorities’

The TDP leader further said that the YSRCP government ‘betrayed’ Dalits and Muslim minorities with false promises and deprived them of their due benefits upon coming to power. “Apart from reneging on the promise of scrapping the contributory pension scheme for government employees, Jagan started intimidating minorities when they fought for their rights and justice,” he said.

Claiming that the YSRCP government had ‘undone’ the development of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the residual Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Balakrishna said that it was unjust for Jagan to ‘play’ with three capitals and ignore Amaravati as the capital.

He observed that the people were vexed with the hike in power tariff seven times and APSRTC bus charges five times, and how petrol and diesel prices in the State remained higher than in other states.

Along the same lines, TDP candidate for the Chittoor Lok Sabha constituency, Daggumalla Prasada Rao, said that if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance government came to power, Chittoor district would witness a boom in agriculture, horticulture, and dairy sector, besides employment generation.

Puthalapattu MLA candidate Murali Mohan, fans of the actor and senior cadre from all three alliance parties participated in the program.

