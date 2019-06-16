‘Jagan will look into concerns of tobacco farmers’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will convene a meeting next week to address the issues concerning tobacco farmers, who are in deep trouble in the wake of plummeting prices of low-grade varieties, according to YSRCP MP-elect Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Talking to The Hindu over telephone after the YSRC Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy urged the Chief Minister, who chaired the meeting, to impress upon the Union Commerce Ministry to bail out the tobacco growers who had a bad cropping year with fall in productivity and poor grade out-turn in the wake of prolonged dry spell. The Chief Minister promised to take up the cudgels for the tobacco growers, who were suffering in the wake of traders shying away from purchasing low-grade varieties, Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy said.

Rejections come down

A day after Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu held a meeting with the stakeholders and Tobacco Board officials, the market sentiment improved for the better with the traders offering ₹10 per kg more for the low-grade varieties. Rejections by traders came down from more than 30% to less than 10% during the auctions held Prakasam and Nellore districts on Saturday, Tobacco Board sources said.

Plea to Centre

Meanwhile, YSRCP farmers’ wing Prakasam unit president Mareddy Subba Reddy, after inspecting the auctions at the Vellampalli platform, wanted the Centre to direct the trade wing of the Tobacco Board, which was flush with funds following collection of 15% penalty from the farmers and ₹1 per kg cess each from the farmers and traders, to intervene and purchase at least 20 million kg of low-grade tobacco to ensure return of buoyancy.