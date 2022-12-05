Jagan will lay out a roadmap for welfare of Backward Classes at Jai Ho meet on December 7, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

December 05, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP will rededicate itself to the socioeconomic development of the backward classes at the meet, says the Rajya Sabha MP

V. Raghavendra

Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna and MLC Talasila Raghuram reviewing arrangements for the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Terming the Backward Classes the backbone of the YSR Congress Party, Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the party intends to rededicate itself to their welfare at the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ scheduled to be held at IGMC Stadium on December 7. Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also unveil a road map for the socioeconomic development of the BC community at the event, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

the Backward Classes (BCs) were the backbone of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and that the party intends to rededicate itself to the welfare of the community at the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ scheduled to be held at IGMC Stadium here on December 7.

Addressing reporters after inspecting arrangements for the event on Monday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the monetary benefits given by the YSRCP government to the Backward Classes were unmatched and it was planning to further improve their lot through a host of schemes. The YSRCP was committed to the political empowerment of the BCs, he asserted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the leader of the YSR Congress Parliamentary Party, said that the TDP government while doing nothing for the BCs would make tall claims to appease them while trying to gloss over the fact that it always looked at them as a vote bank.

The Chief Minister would later pay attention to the issues faced by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the run-up to the 2024 elections, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US