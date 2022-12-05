Jagan will lay out a roadmap for welfare of Backward Classes at Jai Ho meet on December 7, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

December 05, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Terming the Backward Classes the backbone of the YSR Congress Party, Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the party intends to rededicate itself to their welfare at the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ scheduled to be held at IGMC Stadium on December 7. Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also unveil a road map for the socioeconomic development of the BC community at the event, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

Addressing reporters after inspecting arrangements for the event on Monday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the monetary benefits given by the YSRCP government to the Backward Classes were unmatched and it was planning to further improve their lot through a host of schemes. The YSRCP was committed to the political empowerment of the BCs, he asserted.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the leader of the YSR Congress Parliamentary Party, said that the TDP government while doing nothing for the BCs would make tall claims to appease them while trying to gloss over the fact that it always looked at them as a vote bank.

The Chief Minister would later pay attention to the issues faced by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the run-up to the 2024 elections, he added.

