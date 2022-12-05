  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Jagan will lay out a roadmap for welfare of Backward Classes at Jai Ho meet on December 7, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

The YSRCP will rededicate itself to the socioeconomic development of the backward classes at the meet, says the Rajya Sabha MP

December 05, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna and MLC Talasila Raghuram reviewing arrangements for the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, in Vijayawada on Monday.

Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna and MLC Talasila Raghuram reviewing arrangements for the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Terming the Backward Classes the backbone of the YSR Congress Party, Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the party intends to rededicate itself to their welfare at the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ scheduled to be held at IGMC Stadium on December 7. Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also unveil a road map for the socioeconomic development of the BC community at the event, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said.

the Backward Classes (BCs) were the backbone of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), and that the party intends to rededicate itself to the welfare of the community at the ‘Jai Ho BC Mahasabha’ scheduled to be held at IGMC Stadium here on December 7.

Addressing reporters after inspecting arrangements for the event on Monday, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the monetary benefits given by the YSRCP government to the Backward Classes were unmatched and it was planning to further improve their lot through a host of schemes. The YSRCP was committed to the political empowerment of the BCs, he asserted.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also the leader of the YSR Congress Parliamentary Party, said that the TDP government while doing nothing for the BCs would make tall claims to appease them while trying to gloss over the fact that it always looked at them as a vote bank.

The Chief Minister would later pay attention to the issues faced by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the run-up to the 2024 elections, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.