Jagan will become Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, say YSRCP leaders at meet in Tirupati

The entire top brass of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) reached Tirupati to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as the president of the party’s Tirupati and Chittoor districts on Sunday.

Senior leaders such as Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, former advisor to government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, former Cabinet ministers Ambati Rambabu and R.K. Roja participated in the event held on a grand scale in the form of a public meeting.

Citing the proposal to conduct simultaneous elections across the nation by 2027, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy prophesied that the party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was all set to become the Chief Minister once again.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the NDA government had proved to be a safe haven for criminals. Terming the incumbent government as a ‘regime of atrocities’, Mr. Rambabu said the people had started looking to Mr. Jagan within five months of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu taking over as the Chief Minister. Ms. Roja credited the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the formation of the alliance government.

The party’s Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy maintained that Mr. Naidu had donned the mantle by systematically spreading a series of lies against Mr. Jagan. Former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy accused that 25 members of various groups had joined together to defeat his son Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who was the contestant this time.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy said the party would give priority to the workers who had worked hard for the party during the elections. He said the workers of combined Chittoor district would not sleep till Mr. Jagan was sworn in as the Chief Minister again.

