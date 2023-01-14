Jagan, wife take part in Bhogi and Sankranti festivities 

January 14, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati participated in Bhogi and Sankranti celebrations organised at the Goshala (cow shed) on his camp office premises on Saturday.

They watched cultural programs which comprised ‘Haridasu Keertans’, dance performances by children, feats done by richly decorated bulls (‘Gangireddulu’), and special rituals for the cows among other things.

Folk dances were presented by youth as the traditional ‘Bhogi Mantalu’ were lit on the auspicious occasion by the CM couple.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was praying for the Almighty to shower his blessings on the people in the times ahead and conveyed his festival wishes.

Government chief whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy supervised the arrangements.

Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana (endowments) and Jogi Ramesh (housing), TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh and government whip Samineni Udaya Bhanu were present.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma wishes to Telugu people around the world through a message on Twitter.