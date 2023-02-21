HamberMenu
Jagan, who batted for scrapping Council, has no right to seek votes in MLC elections, says Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP national president asks party leaders to work hard to ensure the victory of the party nominees by cashing in on anti-incumbency wave

February 21, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
The wind is blowing in favour of the TDP, says N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that  Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who got a resolution passed for abolition of the Legislative Council, had no right to seek votes for the elections to the Upper House.

Addressing an online meeting he convened in view of the elections to the Graduates’ Constituency in the Upper House, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had unilaterally decided to get the Council scrapped as his word did not prevail at that time. ‘‘Didn’t Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy say that the funds spent on the Legislative Council are a mere waste?’‘ Mr. Naidu questioned.

The person who once degraded the Upper House had no right to seek votes now, he said, and called upon the party leaders to take the elections seriously and work hard to ensure the victory of the party candidates.

Observing that the YSRCP government was facing serious anti-incumbency, Mr. Naidu said the wind was blowing in favour of the TDP.

‘‘The MLC elections will be a test to the party in-charge to prove their efficiency,” he said.

Alleging that the government was creating all sorts of problems to the tours of party leaders in the State, Mr. Naidu said the latest incident at Gannavaram reflected the factionist mentality of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“As anti-incumbency is growing by the day, the Chief Minister is resorting to such actions,” he said, and adding that the police were toeing the line of the Chief Minister.

