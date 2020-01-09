Jagan whipping up regional passions, alleges Ashok

Senior TDP leader and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday alleged that the State government was trying to whip up regional passions with its move to set up three capitals in the State.

Addressing the media here after the launch of a signature campaign and rally in support of Amaravati as capital, Mr. Raju accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of creating tension among the capital region farmers.

MLC Dwarapureddi Jagadish accused Mr. Reddy of encouraging real estate business in the north Andhra region.

Visakhapatnam as Executive capital would not be of much benefit for Vizianagaram district, said several party leaders. The future generations would suffer as a result of such “foolish decisions,” they feared.

Party leaders such as Bobbili Chiranjeevulu, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Aditi Gajapathi Raju, and K. Narasinga Rao participated in the rally and raised slogans against the government.