Jagan warns private hospitals fleecing COVID patients of severe action

GUNTUR

25 August 2020 23:54 IST

Collectors told to form mandal-level committees to ensure implementation of safety protocols

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has warned that severe action will be taken against the hospitals which are collecting more than the charges specified in the G.O. 77 for various treatments for COVID-19 patients.

During an elaborate review meeting on ‘Spandana’ with Collectors and Superintendents of Police, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the respective district administrations should take severe action against the hospitals which are collecting exorbitant fees from COVID-19 patients.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is unfortunate that some hospitals have shed all humanitarian values for making money even at this crucial juncture (pandemic). All Collectors have been instructed to form mandal-level committees comprising three to five members. These panels will ensure that hospitals are following all safety precautions. If necessary a time frame should be set up for all hospitals to ensure compliance with all safety protocols,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also insisted that helpdesks were set up at every PHC, CHC, area and district hospitals to ensure that patients got all the information pertaining to the next level of treatment available. The helpdesks should also see that ambulances are available to patients.

Arogya Asara benefits

“The patients should get the Arogya Asara benefits (₹225 per day or ₹5,000 per month) every month,” he said.

Reviewing on COVID-19 management, the Chief Minister said that there should not be any complaints over the availability of beds and asked the district administrations to give a priority to the calls received through toll-free numbers—104, 14410.

Focus points

“I urge all Collectors to ensure that helpdesks are functioning properly and treat the helplines as eyes and ears to monitor whether the patients are getting enough supplies of food and medicine. There are six points you (Collectors) should focus on—staff, food, sanitation, medicine, infrastructure, oxygen lines.

Ensure that awareness is created about the helplines and CCTV cameras are installed in all the COVID-19 wards,’’ said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary K.S Jawahar Reddy and other officials were present.