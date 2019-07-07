Jagan warns of action against traders selling spurious seed

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that stringent action be taken against the traders selling spurious seed, besides making enough quantities of quality inputs available to the farmers during kharif.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at the first meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (APSAM) on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the proposal to permit the sale of seeds only after testing them at the laboratories proposed in all the districts. It also deliberated on providing free power to the farmers for nine hours during daytime, which needed ₹1,700 crore for modernising the feeders.

Rythu Bharosa

Briefing the media after the deliberations, APSAM vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy insisted that the Rythu Bharosa scheme should be made applicable to the tenant farmers also, and ordered that it be given legal backing in the Assembly.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also enquired about conducting elections for the agricultural cooperative societies and water users’ associations. Mr. Nagi Reddy said the assurances given to the farmers during the elections would be fulfilled commencing July 8 when ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’ programme was scheduled to be organised across the State.

Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra bose, K. Kanna Babu, Mopidevi Venkataramana, P. Anil Kumar and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, and Principal Advisor to CM Ajeya Kallam were among those present.