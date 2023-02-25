Jagan wants to win elections by hook or by crook, alleges TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

February 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was ignoring the rule of law and constitutional norms.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policy is to win elections with bogus votes and looted money,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged while addressing the media at the party office in Tirupati.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said an “undeclared emergency” was prevailing in the State. “The YSRCP government is disturbing the freedom and peace of the people, and usurping the fundamental rights of the opposition parties.”

“In a democracy, the Opposition, which fights on behalf of the people, has the same rights as the ruling party. Power is given to the ruling party to serve the people, not to suppress those who question its misdeeds. It’s time to teach Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a fitting lesson,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu said.

“By the time the YSRCP government completes its tenure, the State would have a debt burden of ₹11 lakh crore. The current State budget is ₹2.57 lakh crore, but not even 10% of it is spent. The government has no idea about the future,” the former Finance Minister said.

Questioning Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for his remarks on ‘Google Takeout’ and the CBI investigation into the murder of former Kadapa MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the TDP leader said, “Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy does not know about Google Takeout. Completely immersed in corruption and crime, the YSRCP leaders are slinging mud on the CBI.”

Referring to the possibility of a TDP-Jana Sena alliance, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was shuddering at the prospect as it would unseat him.