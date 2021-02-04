Jagan wants SOP in place for implementation of SC/ST Act

‘District in-charge Ministers should convene meetings of high-power panel once in three months’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the district in-charge Ministers to convene a meeting of the high-power vigilance and monitoring committee once in every three months and review cases registered under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking at the high-level meeting of the committee at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

“Our government’s intentions are very clear. I have committed myself to the welfare and uplift of the Dalit communities. We have appointed a Dalit woman as a Home Minister and allotted key portfolios. I want all the District Collectors to take part in the review meetings and evolve standard operating procedure (SOP). Also form SOP on implementation of the Act and send reports every month. I want the CID to review the cases. The police should give a message that they are concerned about the victims. I also want the District Collectors and SPs to visit SC/ST colonies and focus on addressing their problems,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“I remember telling the District Collectors and SPs that they should stand by the side of the SC/ST sections. I also want members of the vigilance committee to submit their suggestions to the officers. We are soon setting up special courts for SC/ST cases,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, G. Sunil Kumar, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, appreciated the government’s decision to give a compensation of ₹10 lakh to victims. Mr. Sunil Kumar said the State government had shown its sincerity in cases reported from East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Prakasam districts.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said that in 2020, there was a 11% reduction in the number of cases under Section 302, 17% reduction under Section 376, 5% reduction under Sections 324 and 326, and 46% reduction under Sections 435 and 436 IPC.

Investigation into cases was also expedited, he said. While it took 264 days in 2017, it was 186 days in 2018, 178 days in 2019, and 50 days in 2020, he added. The filing of chargesheets was also expedited.

A workshop would soon be held for the police personnel on the SC/ST Act, he added.