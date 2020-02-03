Jagan visits Sarada Peetham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Sri Sarada Peetham at China Mushidiwada here and spent around three hours offering prayers at the temples in the complex and participating in special pujas.

Soon after arrival at the peetham around 11.30 a.m., the Chief Minister changed into a dhoti and followed the head seer Swami Swaroopanandendra and prayed at the temples of Rajasyamala and Lord Shiva and participated in the ‘poornahuti’ of Rajasyamala yagam being conducted by the peetham for universal peace. He also took part in Sri Srinivasa Chaturveda Havanam, being organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), at the temple complex. TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and his wife also participated in the programme.

Plaque unveiled

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled a plaque at the Swayam Jyothi mandapam at the peetham and participated in ‘Gopuja’ (cow worship) along with the seers. He received the blessings of the peetham head Swami Swaroopanandendra and Swami Swatmanandendra. He was presented a laminated photo frame and a small idol of Adi Guru Sankaracharya by the seers.

The Chief Minister presented Apitagni Bhaskar Award to Vedic scholar Tangirala Viswanadha Sastry of Kapileswarapuram in East Godavari district.

On coming to know that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was coming to the peetham, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy stayed back for some more time and left after meeting her. Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy also attended the programme.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was received by Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Chief Whip Budi Mutyala Naidu, MLAs, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and Police Commissioner R.K. Meena at the airport.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and District In-charge Minister K. Kannababu accompanied the Chief Minister from Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the police took into custody some workers of the Left parties before the arrival of the Chief Minister at China Mushidiwada. The Left party workers reportedly wanted to submit a memorandum to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking an early solution to the ‘panchagramala problem’ pertaining to the Simhachalam lands.