Jagan visits patients in hospital

CM tells officials to ensure proper treatment, medicines to them

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Monday and enquired about the condition of the patients suffering from symptoms of an undiagnosed disease. He directed the ministers and officials to monitor the situation round the clock.

Hundreds of patients complained of dizziness and epilepsy-like symptoms for the last three days in Eluru town and the neighbouring areas.

Mr. Reddy interacted with the patients and also spoke with the doctors about the treatment being given to them. He directed the officials to ensure better treatment and supply of medicines and nutritional diet to the discharged patients.

Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation with the medical and health and revenue officials. He sought details like the number of cases reported, discharged patients, referral cases and their health condition and the line of treatment.

Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Collector Revu Mutyala Raju, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Joint Collector Himanshu Skukla and other officials participated.