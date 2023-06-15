Jagan virtually inaugurates 100 Jio towers in Andhra Pradesh

June 15, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated 100 telecommunication towers and 4G services of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited from his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Thursday.

The towers are situated in remote places of the State, a large number of them in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts, which have poor phone connectivity so far.

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Secretary (IT) Kona Sasidhar and representatives of Reliance Jio were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.