‘Jagan, Vijaya Sai should clear the air on VSP issue at least now’

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 01:20 IST

POSCO deal was finalised after the consensus between the Centre and YSRCP government, says Sabbam Hari

Condemning the ‘adamant attitude’ of the BJP-led Centre on the 100% strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), TDP former MP Sabbam Hari alleged that the deal was being executed in collaboration with the State government.

“It was only after the consensus between the Central and State governments that the deal with the POSCO was finalised,” he alleged.

But at least Prime Minister Modi was clear in his idea of ‘Government has no business to be in business’ and Finance Minister was forthright in stating that VSP will be sold outright. Mr. Hari alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP Vijaya Sai Reddy had been hiding the facts and were keeping the people in dark, despite knowing all the facts and developments.

The deal with POSCO was sealed long ago and the CM and a few members of the party has a share under quid pro quo, he alleged. “At least now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy should come clear on the modalities of the deal for the benefit of the employees,” he said.

Criticising the Chief Minister for his statement that 7,300 acres of surplus land of the VSP could be sold to resolve the issue, he said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have no knowledge on how a steel plant works. The surplus land is kept as a buffer for any eventuality and future expansion. But Mr. Jagan appears to be only concerned with land.”

Mr. Hari also pointed out that the YSRCP government failed to bring in any new industries to the city. “We have heard of business houses such as the Adanis and LuLus being pushed out. In the last two years, we have not heard of any new industry coming to Visakhapatnam,” he said.

The TDP leader was also critical of the excise policy. “Before the YSRCP assumed the opffice, there were about 4,000 liquor shops with at least 16,000 employees across the State. Every shop had at least four employees, which means that the shops were revenue earning source for about 16,000 families. Now that the shops have been closed, many people have lost their jobs. Now, the brands belonging to leaders of YSRC are being sold,” he said.

Referring to the door delivery of ration, the government has spent around ₹800 crore on purchase of more than 620 vans and people have to queue up in the street corners for ration.

Municipal polls

Referring to the urban local body elections, Mr. Hari alleged that local leaders had been shunted out, paving way for the outsiders. “The mandate in the election will decide the future of this city,” he said.