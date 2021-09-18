Jagan, Veerraju extend wishes to PM Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister committed to development of A.P.: BJP leader

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Twitter.

“Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. May the almighty bless him with long life, good health and greater strength in the service of the nation,” the Chief Minister stated in the message posted on Twitter.

In a scene that was reminiscent of Mr. Modi cleaning the feet of ‘safai karamchari’ during his participation in the Kumbh Mela in February 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Somu Veerraju washed the feet of a sanitation worker and felicitated him on the occasion of Mr. Modi’s birthday at an event organised at Chittinagar here.

‘Global power’

Speaking at the event organised by the Golagani Charitable Trust, Mr. Veerraju said India became a global power under the leadership of Mr. Modi and that it was poised to grow stronger in coming years.

He asserted that Mr. Modi was committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh and had extended a lot of financial support, which failed to win the Chief Minister’s appreciation for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Mr. Veerraju and MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao gave away ‘Namo Viswakarma awards’ to artisans on the occasion of Viswakarma Jayanthi.

The party conducted a host of programmes as part of ‘Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ marking Mr. Modi’s 71st birthday.