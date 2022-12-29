Jagan urges Amit Shah to set up National Forensic Sciences University campus in Tirupati

December 29, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, and requested him to consider setting up of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in Tirupati.

Stressing the need for such a facility to cater to the growing requirement of forensic experts in South India, the Chief Minister said the State government would allot the land required for the purpose.

“Tirupati has grown into an educational hub. The NFSU campus will strengthen the criminal investigation infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further urged Mr. Shah to initiate steps for the release of pending arrears of ₹32,625.25 crore, which include resource funding of ₹18,330.45 crore for the 2014-15 financial year and reimbursement of ₹2,937.92 crore spent by the State government on the Polavaram project from its own coffers so far. He also sought that the pending bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana be sorted out.

The Chief Minister also urged Mr. Shah to fix the Polavaram project cost at ₹55,548 crore as recommended by the project’s Technical Advisory Committee.

The Chief Minister sought Mr. Shah’s intervention in the disbursal of arrears of ₹6,886 crore from the Telangana Discoms to the AP-Genco.

He also wanted the Union Home Minister to intervene and restrain the Telangana Government from acting unilaterally and from violating the operational procedures in drawing the Krishna river water for generation of electricity.

He also appealed to Mr. Shah to ensure grant of environmental clearance for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

Alleging that Telangana was constructing the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Dindi project without obtaining the mandatory environmental clearance, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told Mr. Shah that as a consequence Andhra Pradesh was unable to draw its share of water, and was left with no option but to construct the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“The RLIS enables Andhra Pradesh to release 3 tmcft of water every day to the Telugu Ganga, Srisailam Right Bank Canal and the Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanthi projects,” he told the Union Home Minister.