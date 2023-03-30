ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan urges Amit Shah to expedite resolution of pending bifurcation issues

March 30, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Chief Minister sought immediate release of ₹10,000 crore on ad hoc basis for speeding up the construction of the Polavaram irrigation project

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help expedite the process of resolving several issues that have remained unresolved nine years after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of which the residual State remains backward in terms of development and revenue.

Mr. Jagan, who called on Mr. Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday, urged him to facilitate the release of ₹10,000 crore on ad hoc basis immediately to expedite the construction of the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister also sought the release of ₹2,020 crore to fill the pits that had formed at the main dam site following the damage caused to the diaphragm wall in the Godavari floods.

The Chief Minister also also sought reimbursement of the arrears of ₹2,600.74 crore incurred by the State government on the Polavaram Project, and accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s revised estimates of ₹55,548 crore, besides treating the drinking water supply component as its part.

Mr. Jagan told the Union Home Minister that the State had incurred a financial burden of ₹5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act. To compensate this, unused ration stocks should be allotted to Andhra Pradesh as recommended by the NITI Aayog, he said.

The Chief Minister also urged the Union Home Minister to release the pending amount of ₹36,625 crore under the Resource Gap Funding for the fiscal 2014-15 and enhance the credit limit that had been reduced to ₹17,923 crore from ₹42,472 crore post the COVID-19 pandemic.

