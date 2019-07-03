Jagan urged to revive ‘Yuvanestham’

Congress leader N. Tulasi Reddy on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for discontinuing the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuvanestham’, a scheme under which educated youth were given unemployment allowance by the TDP government.

Mr. Tulasi Reddy said the TDP had promised the allowance in its 2014 election manifesto. It, however, implemented it only towards the end of its tenure in October 2018.

The joy of the beneficiaries proved to be short-lived as the TDP lost in the elections and the YSRCP, which came to power, did not continue the programme, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

Being a young Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should understand the problems of the youth better and continue the scheme. The allowance would help the youth meet their expenses without depending on their parents even for small needs, he said.

“If a programme is useful for a section of the society, it should be continued. Why should the schemes be scrapped just because they were introduced by another party?” he asked, and urged the YSRCP to revive the programme.