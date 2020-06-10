Jagan urged to emulate father by adopting backward constituency

CHITTOOR

YSR had transformed the region of Satyavedu by doing so, says Narayanaswamy

Deputy Chief Minister Kalattur Narayanaswamy on Wednesday appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to emulate his father by adopting the Gangadhara Nellore (SC) Assembly constituency in Chittoor district in order to ensure its overall development.

Mr. Jagan’s father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, during his tenure as Chief Minister, had adopted the Satyavedu constituency in the district which resulted in the constituency witnessing a lot of development.

Speaking to the media here, the Deputy Chief Minister said that a government degree college and polytechnic institute are coming up in the backward constituency as the Chief Minister had cleared the proposals in tune with fulfilling the promises he made during the ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ in the district before the elections.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said that he was appealing to Mr. Jagan to adopt GD Nellore constituency by following the example of his father YSR, who was instrumental in developing Satyavedu by sanctioning 15 ZP high schools, a polytechnic institute and a degree college, besides setting up the premier SEZ Sri City.

“As and when I asked him as the then MLA of Satyavedu, YSR fulfilled all in a span of five years. Such development was never seen before in the country in such a short span of time,” the Deputy CM said.

“Now, it is my ambition to do something similar in my present constituency of GD Nellore. This constituency is the most backward in Chittoor. Except for some greenery in Palasamudram mandal, the remaining mandals of Penumuru, Vedurukuppam, SR Puram, GD Nellore and Karveti Nagaram resemble a desert. I brought to the notice of Mr. Jagan the pressing requirements of the constituency on the irrigation and drinking water fronts, and the response has been positive,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

The newly-sanctioned degree college would be christened as Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy Model Degree College at Vedurukuppam in the constituency. “The land has been sanctioned and the construction activity will begin soon. This college is the dream of hundreds of students of the backward region. In the absence of a degree college, our students are going to either Chittoor or Puttur,” he said.