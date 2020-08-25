Jagan unveils roadmap to tackle corruption

VIJAYAWADA

25 August 2020 00:01 IST

Officials told to ensure complaints are sorted out fast

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday revealed the government’s intention to invite reverse tenders in all sectors wherever the tender amount exceeds ₹1 crore, and to fix a time line for completing the trial in corruption cases by bringing about a legislation for it on the lines of the Disha Act.

At a high-level review meeting on corruption cases, where a team of IIM-Ahmedabad led by Sundaravalli Narayanaswami submitted its report on good governance, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said corruption should be tackled at the top level and it should percolate down.

He directed that complaints from the village secretariats should be received by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and linked to the Collectors for prompt redress.

Toll-free number

He instructed the officials concerned that all complaints on corruption made to 1092 should be diverted to ACB toll-free number 14440 which covers village secretariats also.

The CM said the renegotiation of solar/wind power projects has yielded ₹3,382 crore.

The previous government had allotted roughly 4,767 acres for the Pinnapuram power project in Kurnool district at a cost of ₹2.50 lakh per acre. The present government renegotiated with the same company and with the same specifications and the company agreed to pay ₹5 lakh per acre which benefited the State to the tune of ₹119 crore.

For the Bhogapuram airport project, the TDP government had allotted 2,703 acres to the successful bidder and on renegotiations, it agreed to develop the airport in 2,203 acres, giving back 500 acres which is worth about ₹1,500 crore.

Grey areas

Officials told the CM that reverse tendering of 788 works yielded 15.01% saving. For the year ending August 2020, 45 projects costing approximately ₹14,285 crore were sent for judicial review.

In their report on good governance, the IIM team identified the grey areas of corruption in government departments and ways to tackle the menace. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang and ACB DIG P.S.R. Anjaneyulu were among those present.