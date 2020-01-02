Jagan unhappy with ACB’s performance

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed displeasure over the “lacklustre performance” of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), and gave the department officials three months time to get their act together.

Mr. Reddy reviewed the department’s performance, and said it was not up to his expectations.

He said “swiftness” and “commitment” should be the corner stones of the department.

Referring to the anti-corruption helpline ‘14400’, Mr. Reddy said it was launched with an intention to help the people report about corruption at various levels. The result of this facility should be clearly visible, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the idea was to rid the State of corruption at all levels, be it at Mandal Revenue Offices, registration offices, or town planning departments of the civic bodies.

He wanted effective implementation of laws in such a way that people should think twice before taking bribe.

More staff promised

Demanding results in three months, the Chief Minister said, if needed, the officials and staff should work without taking leave, and offered to provide more staff and facilities to achieve the target.

Mr. Reddy told the officials that he would review their performance in one month.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, and Director General of ACB Vishwajeet were present.