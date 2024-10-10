ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan turns philosophical, says hardships are short-lived and light follows darkness

Published - October 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP president asks party cadres to draw inspiration from his own life; he accuses Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of steering the NDA partners to power by making false promises and showing the YSRCP in bad light

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The State is in turmoil under the ‘red book’ governance and corruption has reached unprecedented levels, alleges YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted party leaders and grassroot workers to stay united and continue working for the betterment of the people, while striking a philosophical note that hardships will not be permanent and light always follows darkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting of leaders from the Repalle constituency at his camp office on October 10 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of values, integrity, and resilience, and told the leaders to draw inspiration from his own life, where he faced numerous challenges, including “wrongful imprisonment,” but served the people, undeterred by the politics of revenge.

He observed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu steered the NDA partners to power by making “false promises” and showing the YSRCP in poor light.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP cadres did not have the courage to face the people as they were being confronted about the unkept promises, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed regret that former party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana joined TDP in spite of the elevation given to him by the YSRCP, irrespective of his electoral debacles.

The State was in turmoil under the “red book governance” and that corruption reached unprecedented levels, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US