Jagan turns philosophical, says hardships are short-lived and light follows darkness

The YSRCP president asks party cadres to draw inspiration from his own life; he accuses Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of steering the NDA partners to power by making false promises and showing the YSRCP in bad light

Published - October 10, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
The State is in turmoil under the ‘red book’ governance and corruption has reached unprecedented levels, alleges YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File

The State is in turmoil under the ‘red book’ governance and corruption has reached unprecedented levels, alleges YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: ANI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted party leaders and grassroot workers to stay united and continue working for the betterment of the people, while striking a philosophical note that hardships will not be permanent and light always follows darkness.

Addressing a meeting of leaders from the Repalle constituency at his camp office on October 10 (Thursday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised the importance of values, integrity, and resilience, and told the leaders to draw inspiration from his own life, where he faced numerous challenges, including “wrongful imprisonment,” but served the people, undeterred by the politics of revenge.

He observed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu steered the NDA partners to power by making “false promises” and showing the YSRCP in poor light.

The TDP cadres did not have the courage to face the people as they were being confronted about the unkept promises, he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed regret that former party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana joined TDP in spite of the elevation given to him by the YSRCP, irrespective of his electoral debacles.

The State was in turmoil under the “red book governance” and that corruption reached unprecedented levels, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

