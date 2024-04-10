ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan trying to drive wedge between TDP, BJP and JSP cadres on caste lines, alleges Naidu

April 10, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - NIDADAVOLE (EAST GODAVARI) 

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance will announce a ten-point manifesto soon, says the TDP president; Pawan Kalyan promises ‘work for every family and water for every farmland’ 

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

JSP president Pawan Kalyan addressing a gathering as TDP national president looks on, during a joint campaign of TDP-BJP-JSP alliance at Tanuku in West Godavari district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NIDADAVOLE (EAST GODAVARI) 

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to drive a wedge between cadres of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance on the caste lines.

Addressing the gathering during a joint campaign meeting by Jana Sena Partry president N. Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State president D. Purandeswari on April 10 (Wednesday), he exhorted the cadres of the alliance partners to stay united and work in unison to ensure the victory of the alliance candidates.

“The cadres of the alliance partners should be wary of such divisive strategies by the YSRCP,” he said.

Referring to the cases registered against him in the alleged Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam, Mr. Naidu said, “I was not scared after the landmine blast in Alipiri. I will not be cowerd done by any case.”

Leaving a clue on the joint manifesto of the alliance, Mr. Naidu announced that a ten-point manifesto would be released soon.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan spoke about the development of Nidadavole Assembly constituency. He promised beautification of the 127-year-old Havelock bridge on the Godavari in Rajamahendravaram, an indoor stadium and 100-bed hospital among the others.

Referring to the women’s safety, he alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had miserably failed on that count.

“Even the women in the Chief Minister’s family are not safe. He has been accused of physically attacking her sister Y.S. Sharmila. There is no trace of around 3,000 women who went missing in the State,” he alleged.

He said the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance was working to provide “work for every family and water for every farmland”. 

In her address, Ms. Purandeswari said that Andhra Pradesh State remained the only State in the country without a capital city.

Mr. Naidu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Ms. Purandeswari also campaigned for Jana Sena Party candidate for Nidadavole Assembly constituency Kandula Durgesh.

